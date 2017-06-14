Samsung Galaxy Note 8 image leaks showing iris scanner

Samsung is hitting the tech headlines for a number of upcoming devices. One of them is undoubtedly the flagship device - Galaxy Note 8.

There are rumors and speculations that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled in August this year at the IFA 2017 show floor. Following this, a number of leaks are appearing online revealing the details of the flagship phablet one by one. We just came across a leak suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 might arrive with a 13MP dual rear camera setup at its rear. Now, a new image of the device has emerged online.

Leaked image shows the design

Going by the latest leak that has come in from Weibo and posted by PriceRaja, the Galaxy Note 8 has been leaked giving us a glimpse of its top part. This small region of the device shows that it will arrive with a bezel-less design that we saw on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Also, there seems to be an iris scanner on it.

Iris scanner debuted on Note 7

The iris scanner was long rumored to be seen on Samsung flagship models, but the Galaxy Note 7 was the first one to receive such a feature. The iris scanner was an added security feature along with the fingerprint scanner on the device. The same feature is expected to be seen on the Galaxy Note 8 too.

What to expect?

From what we know till now, the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to arrive with a 6.4-inch curved display similar to the one in the Galaxy S8 series, feature the Snapdragon 836 SoC and have dual 13MP camera sensors at the rear.