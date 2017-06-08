Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Coral Blue color surfaces online

We recently reported that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to get launched sometime in late August or early September at the IFA 2017. Either way, only a little more than two months are left for its unveiling.

After the Galaxy Note fiasco, the Samsung's reputation was at stake. So the company seems to be putting a lot of efforts to make sure that the Galaxy Note 8 turns out to be perfect. We have already come to know some of its expected features and specifications because of the rumor mill. Yet again, an image containing the alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has emerged on a website called Teck24. Notably, the device is sporting a Blue color.

To be very specific, the color looks quite similar to the Blue Coral color of last year's Galaxy Note 7. Well, it doesn't seem unlikely for the company to make the Galaxy Note 8 in a Coral Blue color since the color had previously received positive responses from the customers.

Other than that, shape-wise, the phablet bears some resemblances with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus as well. As you can see, it has slightly rounded off corners.

However, the Galaxy Note 8 doesn't feature a fingerprint scanner on its back. This points towards the possibility that Samsung has finally figured out a way to embed the fingerprint sensor underneath the front display.

The rear part of the device also holds a dual camera setup placed in a vertical housing. Below the camera module, sits the LED flashlight.

Speaking of authenticity, only time can tell whether this image is legit or not.