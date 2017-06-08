Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be unveiled in late August

It is known that Samsung is prepping the Galaxy Note 8 after the Note 7 fiasco. As soon as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were unveiled, the rumor mills started churning out information about the next flagship to come from the company.

There are numerous reports suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8 could be launched with a dual-lens camera at its rear. Also, the reports tip at the presence of a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display. If the claim regarding the screen size turns out to be true, then the 6.3-inch display will retain the 9:18.5 aspect ratio that was introduced by Samsung with its current flagship models. Eventually, there might not be much difference between the Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8+ on the display front.

More features likely This will definitely add more pressure on Samsung as the company has to add more features to the upcoming flagship to keep it relevant to its lineup. This is possible as the upcoming flagship is speculated to feature the same type of Infinity Display just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. To be launched before iPhone 8 The latest report from KoreaHerald is that Samsung is all set to unveil its Galaxy Note 8 in late August. This time frame will put the Note 8's launch ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone 8. This should place the South Korean tech giant ahead of Apple in the smartphone race. Late August unveiling likely Going by the usual launch pattern of Samsung, the Galaxy Note lineup of devices will be unveiled at the IFA in late August or early September. The IFA 2017 is slated to start on September 1, so it is likely that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unleashed a day or two before the expo.