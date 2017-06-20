Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch date and venue are out

We have been coming across numerous rumors regarding the upcoming flagship phablet - Galaxy Note 8 of late. One set of rumors points out at an IFA 2017 unveiling in early September while another set claims that the Note 8 will be unveiled earlier.

The latest information that comes in from Weibo sheds light on the launch date and venue of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. According to the post, Samsung's next stylus-toting phablet will go official in the third week of August. By saying the third week, the leakster mentions the time frame between August 14 and August 20. He further adds that the alleged Galaxy Note 8 launch event will be hosted in New York.

This date given for the Galaxy Note 8 makes us believe that Samsung is pushing the launch of the phablet earlier in order to make make it compete against the Apple iPhone 8. The same thing was done by the company last year as Samsung rushed the launch of the Note 7 to pit it against the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus those came in September.

The Galaxy Note 8 is believed to boast of a similar design as the Galaxy S8 and S8+ launched in March. The display could be a little larger than that of the Galaxy S8+, measuring around 6.3 inches. The leakster has also revealed an image of the device's front panel.

Detailing on its specs, the Galaxy Note 8 is believed to arrive with a dual-lens rear camera setup with 12MP and 13MP sensors along with 3X optical zoom. The front facer is said to be an 8MP one. There are claims that this device will use the Snapdragon 836 SoC or the Exynos 8895 SoC under its hood. The Snapdragon 836 SoC is believed to be launched next month. It is an incremental upgrade to the Snapdragon 835 SoC used in the Galaxy S8 and S8+.