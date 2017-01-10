Samsung won't scrap Note series, Galaxy Note 8 likely to be launched in mid-2017

After the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung was bound to shut down the production of the handset. Soon after which, rumors were such that the South Korean giant might ditch its Note series. Well, that's surely not going to happen anytime soon. Yes, proving all the flying rumors incorrect, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in the second quarter of 2017.

Reports reveal that an official statement issued by a South Korean electronic industry expert states that Samsung had set a benchmark in the Phablet market in the past until the Galaxy Note 7 battery issues popped up. The source further adds that to extend its reach in the Phablet world, Samsung is all geared up to release the next version of the Note series - Galaxy Note 8.

SEE ALSO: Samsung to launch Gear S3 Smartwatch in India

Well, before Galaxy Note 8 can hit the market, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S8 in April, although there seems to be no official word from the South Korean giant. The flagship smartphone is rumored to come packed with Samsung's artificial intelligence AI namely - "Bixby", ultra-definition VR feature and improved stylus feature.

For further details on the specs that Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to come equipped with, read here.

Meanwhile, amidst all the rumored launches, Samsung is currently working towards releasing the results of the Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation by January end. Adding on, the rumors are such that the root cause of the fire is not a battery problem, but some hardware issues.

Source