Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may have an Emperor Edition with 8GB RAM

With the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 just a couple of months, the rumor mill is churning out new details about the device like never before. Yesterday, it appeared in the HTML5 Test database revealing its key features. We also came to know from popular tipster Evan Blass that the phablet is codenamed as "Gr3at".

Now, according to a post made by an industry insider on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with 8G RAM on board. Of course, there will be one more variant with less RAM capacity. The Weibo user further claims that the Galaxy Note 9 will have a massive 12GB of RAM. Well, it sounds odd at this moment, but considering the increasing RAM capacity of the smartphones, it can be possible in the year 2018.

The source has said that the 8GB RAM model of the device will be launched as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Emperor Edition. Most probably, this variant will be exclusively available to the Chinese market. As you know, the phablet would not be a first of its kind since the ZTE Nubia Z17 is already there with 8GB of RAM.

While there is no way to determine the authenticity of this information, Samsung may unveil an 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy Note 8 to get an edge over other manufacturers. We are considering the possibility of happening so as the company recently launched a 6GB RAM and 128GB native storage variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus.

As for the leak about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, it is too early to predict anything so early. However, let alone 12GB RAM, even 8GB is too much for a phablet. In any case, Samsung may not even have started manufacturing the Galaxy Note 8, so point making these guess works.

So, for now, let's just wait for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which is scheduled to get launched at the IFA 2017 event.