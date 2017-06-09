Samsung Galaxy Note 8 not coming with an embedded fingerprint scanner

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pack some really powerful features and specifications. However, the only thing that has not been well received by the users is the placement of their fingerprint scanner.

The fingerprint scanner is placed kind of awkwardly beside the rear camera setup. Reports have said that Samsung originally wanted to embed the biometric reader underneath the front display, but couldn't figure out a way to do so. This has given birth to the rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would feature come with a fingerprint sensor embedded into the front display.

Yesterday, an image said to be of the Galaxy Note 8 surfaced which also suggested the same thing. However, it seems like the Korean electronics giant is yet to find a way to employ the technology in the phablet. We say this based on a report by News1.

According to their report, a Samsung official has said "We made every effort to install a display-integrated fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 8, but we decided not to install it on this strategic phone due to various technical limitations such as security," in a statement.

This means, even though Samsung was able to make a prototype model of the Galaxy Note 8, it failed to perform as per the expectations. While this comes as a bad news for all the Samsung fans out there, there is still hope.

The report has also mentioned that even though the Galaxy Note 8 wouldn't feature an embedded fingerprint scanner, Samsung will continue developing the technology in collaboration with CrucialTec. For those who are not aware, CrucialTec happens to be one of the leading biometric sensor manufacturers in the world. Well, better late than never.

It is worth pointing out that Samsung's main competitor Apple is also reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 8 with an embedded fingerprint sensor. Whether this is true or not, is a matter of debate. So we don't have any option but to wait for the official launch.