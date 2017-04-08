Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 photos hit the web; to have a smaller battery than S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 announced last year turned out to be a nightmare for the company. The South Korean tech giant was forced to recall around 2.5 million units of the phablet. It even killed the model due to the faulty batteries that resulted in explosions.

Once the Galaxy Note 7 was recalled, many believed that the company has killed the entire lineup of Galaxy Note phablets. There were speculations that the company would no more launch devices under the Note brand name and come up with something new as it is a bad reputation. These turn out to be just speculations. We say this as a couple of photos of the alleged Galaxy Note 8, the upcoming phablet has hit the web.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 design and specifications leaked

If these photos are to be believed, it looks like the Galaxy Note series is not discontinued. The device shown in the leaked photos is almost identical to the Galaxy S8 Plus. The flagship smartphone with a 6.2-inch display has an almost bezel-less display at the front with the S-Pen stylus. From the images, we believe that the Galaxy Note 8 will also arrive with such a screen that is termed Infinity Display.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 project to be codenamed Baikal

From the leaked photos showing the alleged Galaxy Note 8, we can say that the upcoming phablet might arrive with a smaller battery capacity in comparison to the S8 Plus. The reason is the presence of the S-Pen in the alleged Galaxy Note 8.

Though these leaked photos seem to be those of the Galaxy Note 8, we should take this information with a grain of salt until there is an official confirmation. We can get to know more about the upcoming Samsung flagship in the coming months.

Source