Samsung Galaxy Note 8 press render leaked: Features similar design to Galaxy S8+

Well after Galaxy S8 now it seems that time has come for Samsung's next flagship Galaxy Note 8 to make headlines once again. The alleged smartphone has already been the subject of several leaks and rumors but until the device becomes official we are expecting more details to pop up online.

Having said that, an alleged press render of the smartphone has yet again been leaked and this new image provides us with what we can say as the first look at the new device ahead of its launch. It is possible that we could be looking at an official marketing render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

On analyzing the leaked image, it does give us a feeling of what the real Note 8 is expected to look like. The image shows the smartphone with an almost bezel-less display.

Interestingly, the overall design kind of resembles the Samsung Galaxy S8 series. But again, the Galaxy Note 8 will have significant differences and also come with unique features. The smartphone is expected to feature a bigger screen, come with a stylus, and many reports have suggested that it will have a dual camera setup.

However, according to SamMobile the image above could also be a fan-made render and that it has just been made to look like a genuine one. The publication suggests that it could be just an image of stretched Galaxy S8+.

While this seems like a confusing situation and as we were speculating the case, a couple of photos showing the front panels of the new Note 8 have also been just leaked today. And clearly, the leaked images kind of hints that Samsung's upcoming flagship might just a bigger version of the Samsung Galaxy S8+.

In any case, we recommended that you take this information with a pinch of salt until some concrete information about the device is released.