Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders reveal infinity display with minimal bezels

Well, it has been almost a month since the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were unveiled. While these were the 2017's most anticipated devices from the company, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also scheduled to get launched later this year.

Samsung has already announced the codename of the stylus-toting phablet. As usual, rumors regarding its design has started pouring in from last few weeks. Now, DBS Designing has come up with a video render based on their own idea of the Galaxy Note 8. Although it is just a concept video, we can't take our eyes off it. Read on to know what have we found out from the render.

Also Read:Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 pegged for June release; price is also out

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Almost bezel-less, 6.4-inch display According to the render, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ infinity display, contradicting previous rumors which suggested it would ship with a 4K display. As you can see, there are minimal bezels on the sides, while the top and bottom ones have been trimmed to some extent as well. Surprisingly, the display is not as curved at the edges as that of the Galaxy S8. Optics Their Samsung Galaxy Note 8 concept features two 13Mp front facing cameras with a light sensor and an iris scanner. There is also a vertically arranged, rear dual-camera setup with LED flash, which consists of two 16MP shooters. Yes, you guessed it right, it is identical to the design on the Galaxy S8 Plus prototype that emerged following the official launch. Fingerprint Scanner repositioned Many people complained about the fingerprint scanner placement on the Galaxy S8. So, the fingerprint scanner on Galaxy Note 8 is placed below the LED flash and laser module, which in turn lies under the rear dual cameras. Thanks to the new position, people won't be forced to stretch in order to reach it. Impressive specs The render further reveals that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be water and dust-proof with IP-68 certification. In terms of the storage, the phablet will have 128 GB of internal storage (expandable through a microSD card), along with 6GB of RAM. Keeping the lights on is a large 4000mAh battery with fast charge support under its hood. On the software front, the device is said to run Android 8.0 operating system.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

In any case, we should keep in mind that the actual Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might come with completely different features and specifications.

Source Via