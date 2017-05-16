Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumored to come with 6.3-inch display, rear dual cameras

Now that the noise regarding the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is gradually fading away, we are looking forward to the company's next flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. As usual, the internet is flooding with rumors about the Galaxy Note 8.

So according to a new leak, the upcoming device is going to sport an impressive 6.3-inch display. Other than that, keeping in line with the recent trend of taller smartphone screens, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. So ultimately the screen area would be smaller compared to devices having displays with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Talking about another issue, since the display would be unusually taller, people with tiny hands might not easily carry it around. Also, it is not suitable for those who want to use it in one hand. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with a 6.2-inch display boasts of being the largest Samsung flagship device ever.

Now coming to a separate leak, the Note 8 is likely to ship with a rear dual-camera setup. Well, honestly, this piece of information doesn't come as a surprise. Not only high-end smartphones, but mid-rangers are also featuring dual cameras nowadays.

Looking at the leaks, we can say that there won't be any significant differences between the S8 and the Note 8 except the display size and cameras. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would ship with a stylus. As we always suggest, given these are just rumors, you should take this information with a pinch of salt.

