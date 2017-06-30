Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications leaked online: Looks to be improved

By the time Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is made official we might know almost everything about the upcoming smartphone. We have already seen numerous rumors and leaks and they have helped us get a fair idea of what to expect from the smartphone.

However, we have come across yet another report that talks about the alleged features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in detail. This new leak reveals few important details, especially suggests that the Galaxy Note 8 will likely be priced around Rs. 72,000. If it is so then it will be the most expensive Samsung device in the market.

As per information leaked on Weibo, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 2K resolution and a new 18.5:9 cinematic aspect ratio. The post o Weibo also notes that the phablet will be powered by an Exynos 8895 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset will depend on the market. Further, the device is expected to house 6GB of RAM.

Coming to the camera, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will likely feature a dual camera setup on the back making it the first Samsung flagship to come with such setup. While that sounds very interesting, the cameras are expected to be a pair of 12-megapixel lenses backed with independent OIS or optical image stabilization. Earlier renders have shown a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed right beside the camera ring.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to be backed by a 3300mAh battery and should come with wireless charging support. We are expecting to see improved waterproof and dust resistance features. The flagship is said to come with DeX support and an enhanced S Pen stylus. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will likely be available in black, blue, and gold color variants.

Considering all the rumors till date, Samsung will apparently unveil the Galaxy Note 8 on August 26 this year. However, the company is yet to give an official word on the event.