Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tipped to get an early release in August

Up until now, most of the rumors claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 would launch during the IFA 2017, which is scheduled to start on September 1.

However, a new report by The Bell suggests that the phablet could get an early release, sometime in mid-August. The publication obtained this piece of information from industry sources in Korea. The launch date of the Galaxy Note 8 still remains a mystery as some rumors including the latest one believes that it will be launched exactly one year later its predecessor.

According to this new report, the South Korean company has opted for an early release to give a tough competition to the upcoming iPhone 8, which is also slated for a September launch. On the other hand, the launch of the iPhone 8 is said to get delayed due to some production related issues.

So if the iPhone 8 doesn't get released at that time and the Galaxy Note 8 does, the phablet would get an edge over the former.

It is also worth pointing out that both Apple and Samsung are trying to figure out a way to embed the fingerprint scanner underneath the display. Rumors have it, the iPhone maker has developed the technology but is facing problems in mass production.

As for Samsung, some reports have told us that the Galaxy Note 8 would arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. However, if not in the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, we might get to embedded fingerprint sensor in next year's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.