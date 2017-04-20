Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tipped to have Dual-Camera setup

Samsung has finally launched the most awaited flagship phones Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India. That's not the end of rumors flowing around Samsung devices. Now, new rumors regarding the another flagship device named as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 started surfacing online.

In investors note, Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities said that the dual camera system on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the biggest upgrade compared to Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which failed last year. He says that the upcoming Note 8 will have a 12-megapixel wide-angle CIS (CMOS image sensors) which has a support for dual photo diode that helps in absorbing more light and produce better shots.

On the other hand, a 13-megapixel telephoto CIS supports both the dual 6P technology and 3X zoom. Both the sensors also have a support for Optical Image Stabilization. Kuo gave some more information by stating that the Note 8's dual-camera will turn out to be much better than iPhone 7 Plus and may match upcoming OLED iPhone.

Also Read: Buy Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ and get 448GB Jio data for Rs. 309

That dual-camera setup may be of vertical one rather than horizontal. Few leaked images support this concept as well. Other than the camera, the Note 8 is expected to follow the same aspect ratio of 18.5:9 on 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display (1440 x 2960 pixels).

Some rumors even said that it may go for 4K display but according to few sources it doesn't make any sense. This device is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor. But at least the rumor saying that the company may drop Note series in future turned out to be false now.