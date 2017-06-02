Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tipped to feature Infinity display and Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been subject to countless rumors and leaks lately. This is natural, since the device will be the Samsung's next flagship.

While Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are still making news, everyone is eagerly waiting for the Galaxy Note 8. Yesterday, a fresh report from Netherlands emerged online, which suggests that the phablet will come with a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge Infinity Display just like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. If this information turns out to be true, the device will have the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio found on the company's latest flagship models.

This ratio is really good for watching videos or playing games. However, the resolution of the display is not known yet. The company could use the same 1440×2960 resolution used on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some are even presuming that the resolution of the screen will be increased to 4K.

Coming to another aspect, we all know that Samsung is trying to figure out ways to embed the fingerprint scanner underneath the display. As per reports, the Korean smartphone manufacturer wanted to do the same for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, but failed. So both the devices came with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Hopefully, this time we will get to see the Galaxy Note 8 with the biometric reader under its front screen.

Now, as for software, the report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. Well, we are expecting the same as Samsung wouldn't want to lag behind the competition.

