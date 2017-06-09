Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to come with Snapdragon 836 processor

Samsung is expected to launch its another 2017 flagship the Galaxy Note 8 later this year (most probably in August if you go by recent reports). While the launch is imminent, the smartphone has already been the subject of several rumors and leaks which have talked about some of the features and specifications of the device.

Till now, rumors have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with features like 6.3-inch Infinity Display, dual rear camera setup, and Android 7.1.1. However, as we are expecting more leaks and rumors to surface online, a new report now says that the handset will be powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC.

What's interesting is that the chipset that the publication is talking about has not yet been launched by Qualcomm. But some reports online do state that Qualcomm is working on Snapdragon 836 chipset and that it will be an improved edition of Snapdragon 835 which is currently the most powerful chipset available for smartphones.

While the situation looks a little sketchy, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could actually feature the Snapdragon 836 SoC. And we say this because, if you recall, flagships that came in the first half of 2016 came with Snapdragon 820 chipset. Flagships that were launched in the later half of 2016 featured Snapdragon 821 chipset.

So basically, Qualcomm might be adopting the same strategy this year as well. And if it does happen then Galaxy Note 8 will be powered by an improved version of the Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Besides, Snapdragon 836 is rumored to feature a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor with GPU working at 740 Mhz. This means some serious performance improvements.

Apart from Samsung Galaxy Note 8, flagship phones like LG V30, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from other major brands are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 836 as well. But as Note 8 is expected to launch much sooner that the other flagships, it will be the first smartphone to feature such chipset.

Alternatively, Qualcomm is also rumored to be working on Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, this processor will probably be launched in 2018 only.