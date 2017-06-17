Three Galaxy Note FE variants listed on official Samsung support page

The refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 aka Galaxy Note FE is hitting the headlines lately. The device's launch date seems to be unclear as it is allegedly getting delayed due issues with production.

In a recent development, three variants of the Galaxy Note FE were spotted on the official Samsung support page. This tips that the launch of the refurbished device isn't far away. The recent speculations point out that the device might be launched by the end of July ahead of the Galaxy Note 8 announcement slated to happen in August.

The three variants of the refurbished Note 7 on the Samsung support page are Samsung SM-N935S, SM-N935K, and SM-935L. There are reports that the Galaxy Note FE could be launched only in the company's domestic market - Korea. In that case, these three model names make sense as they represent the Korean carriers. To make clear, the SM-935S model could be meant for SK Telecom, SM-935K for KT, and SM-935L for LG Uplus.

However, some reports point out two more models of the Galaxy Note FE - SM-935F and SM-935D. It is likely that these variants of the refurbished phone could be intended for the other markets.

Talking about the Galaxy Note FE, the refurbished device from Samsung's stable is believed to be launched with a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p Super AMOLED display and make use the Exynos 8890 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage capacity. It is said to feature a 12MP main snapper with OIS. With the IP68 rating, this smartphone will be water and dust resistant.

While most specification will be similar to the original Galaxy Note 7 launched in 2016, the major difference is that the refurbished one will have a smaller 3200mAh battery instead of the faulty 3500mAh battery that was used by the yesteryear model.