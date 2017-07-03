Samsung Galaxy Note FE with Bixby button and 3200mAh battery to launch on July 7

Proving the speculations right, Samsung has officially announced that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 aka Galaxy Note FE will be launched on July 7 in its home country. The company will sell only limited units (400,000) of the phablet.

Not only the launch date, the rumor mill was correct about its specs as well. The Galaxy Note FE has similar specs and features as the original Note 7 except for the smaller battery unit, Galaxy S8 UI and the Bixby button. Just like the Note 7, the Note FE will also be available in four color options: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum and Silver Titanium.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note FE comes with a price tag of $611. The company has also announced that it will offer a free cover case that matches the color of the handset.

On the specs angle, the phablet arrives with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers a QHD resolution of 2,560×1,440 pixels. The heart of the device is a Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor topped with Adreno 530 GPU.

The chipset is teamed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage. While the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 came with a 3500mAh battery, the Fan Edition packs a 3200mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Being certified by IP68, the Galaxy Note FE is dustproof and waterproof. It also features a front-facing fingerprint scanner and an iris scanner. Further, the phablet is equipped an S Pen that supports pen tip of 0.7mm and pressure of 4,096 steps and provides a smoother writing experience.

In addition, its rear panel bears a distinctive logo of Samsung Galaxy Note Fan Edition.

Other than that, Samsung has said in its blog post that the Galaxy Note FE is made from unused Galaxy Note 7 and unused components.

As of now, it is not clear if the Note FE will make its way to other countries or not.