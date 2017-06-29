Samsung Galaxy Note FE with smaller battery hits GFXBench

Recent reports have suggested that the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 aka Galaxy Note FE would be launching on July 7. While we are yet to get a confirmation from the company, it seems like we would indeed get to see the device in the following week.

As we say this, the phablet has just showed up on GFXBench. It is a known fact that benchmark appearance points towards an imminent launch and this time should be no exception as well. The Galaxy Note FE is listed on the GFXBench with the model number SM-N935. The benchmark listing has further revealed an interesting piece of information.

Up until now, it was speculated that the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 will also come with same specifications as the original one. The exception is the battery size. Needless to say, the Galaxy Note FE will come with a smaller size of battery size.

However, according to the GFXBench, it sports a 5.7-inch FHD display with the resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. To remind you, the original Galaxy Note 7 came with the 5.7-inch QHD display with the resolution of 2560x 1440 pixels.

It is not quite clear why Samsung has decided to change the pixel density of the display. Most probably, the company wants to let users adjust the resolution of the screen. Also, as expected the Galaxy Note FE is listed with a 3200mAh battery unit, which is slightly smaller than the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

Apart from that, rest of the specs remain unchanged.

The benchmark listing has not disclosed the name of the processor but says that the Galaxy Note FE will be powered by an Octa-core Exynos processor clocked at 2.6GHz. So it is safe to say it will be the same Exynos 8890 chipset that powered the original Note 7.

The device is also listed with 4GB RAM, 64GB default storage, 12MP primary camera and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.