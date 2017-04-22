Samsung Galaxy Note5 offered for $299 in the US

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Note 5 two years back which gained wide popularity in the market. But because of its high price, everyone was not able to buy this device.

If you ever planned on buying this phone sometime back or if you are staying in the US, then here is a great deal for you on eBay. They are selling this smartphone now for only $299 with a discount of 62%. This is the biggest deal for Samsung lovers. You can save almost $500 from your account, which is a huge amount by the way. Head to the store before the phone goes out of stock.

The eBay seller quickshipelectronics has come up with this great offer for black-colored AT&T variant of Galaxy Note 5. Let us recall the design and specs of this device.

Design With an outstanding display, this phone is said to be best one in 2015. It comes with a wide Super AMOLED display of 5.7 inches having a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 tipped to have Dual-Camera setup Features Galaxy Note 5 is powered by an Octa-core (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A57 & 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Snapdragon Qualcomm 808 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB native storage capacity. The phone used to run on Android 5.1.1 Lollipop OS when it was launched. Recently it received Android 7.0 Nougat and now runs the latest OS. It has a Non-removable Li-Po battery of 3000 mAh capacity. Camera The phone boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The rear sensor comes with OIS (optical image stabilization) which helps in producing some of the best images around, whereas a selfie camera captures amazing selfies.

Galaxy Note 5 with so many features in it is now made available for a discounted price. Grab this phone as soon as possible.