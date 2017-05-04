Samsung Galaxy Note 8 concept renders look elegant and stunning

The Galaxy Note 7 was an ill-fated flagship for the company, but Samsung still manages to be one of the top smartphone brands and its recent flagships - Galaxy S8 and S8+ are well received in the market.

Samsung has not put an end to the Note lineup due to the Note 7 fiasco. The company is prepping the Galaxy Note 8 that is all set to be unveiled sometime in late August or early September at the IFA 2017. The upcoming phablet is talked about a lot even before the Galaxy S8 duo were announced. The phablet is believed to arrive with some new and exciting features to give an all new user experience.

Now, we have some great concept renders designed by Concept Creator, the YouTube channel that is known for the concepts of upcoming smartphones. The video showcases the smartphone from all angles showing its elegant design and features.

Bezel-less Infinity Display The Infinity Display was introduced by Samsung in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The screen covers the whole of the front panel and the device misses out on the physical home button at the front. The render shown in the video shows a bezel-less Infinity Display on the alleged Galaxy Note 8 too. Of course, there’s an S Pen The Galaxy Note lineup of devices usually have an S Pen stylus in them and a slot to house the same. Going by the same, the renders of the Note 8 also show the S Pen popping out from its slot at the bottom of the device. It is believed that as in the Note 7, this S Pen will also offer 4096 different levels of pressure. Dual-lens rear camera unit These days, flagship smartphones feature dual-lens rear camera module for reasons such as capturing depth of field information and others. The render of the Galaxy Note 8 shows the vertical positioning of the dual-lens rear camera. Bixby is there too The Bixby voice assistant that debuted with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is also speculated to make its way to the Galaxy Note 8 that could arrive later this year. The Bixby button seems to be visible at the side of the device. No fingerprint sensor at the rear The fingerprint sensor is not seen at the rear of the render, tipping that the designer has speculated to the same to be under the screen. Besides this, we can expect iris scanning and facial recognition features as in the Galaxy S8 duo. Yet to go official Though these renders look interesting, these are not the real ones. The actual Galaxy Note 8 might be really different from these. We are a few months away to witness the unveiling of the flagship phablet to know what exactly the device will feature. Here's the concept video Watch the concept video of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.