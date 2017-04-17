Samsung Galaxy On5 (2017) gets TENAA certification

Now, it is time for Samsung Galaxy On5 to receive certifications from authorities. Recently, it received a WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA) and now it is spotted on TENAA, a Chinese certification website.

The smartphone with the model number SM-G5528 appeared on TENAA, which made its appearance in WFA a few days back. This phone is said to be the successor of Galaxy On5 2016 which was launched last year in India. The Wi-Fi listing did not reveal much about the device. It spoke about the single-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n (2.4GHz) support and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity features.

Also Read: Samsung to launch Galaxy C9 Pro with 128GB storage

It also said that this device will be running on an Android operating system, though the exact version is not specified there. But the TENAA listing gave away much information regarding the specs and design. According to it, the Samsung Galaxy On5 2017 will have an HD display of 5.0 inch with 720x1280 pixels resolution.

The phone is said to be powered by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor and packed with 2GB of RAM with 16GB/32GB/64GB of native storage which can be expanded further up to 128GB. On5 will feature a camera of 13-megapixel on the rear, a 5-megapixel camera on the front and houses a 2,600 mAh battery. It may come with the fingerprint sensor on the front, though it is not specified in this listing.

Also Read: Samsung might be working on a new edition of Samsung Galaxy S8

Running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with Gionee's Amigo UI, the device may come in a Gold color variant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, dual SIM, 4G-LTE with VoLTE, WiFi, GPS/A-GPS and a micro USB 2.0 port.

The phone weighs 143 grams and 8.1 mm thin. It is having a height of 142.8 mm and width of 69.5 mm. It also says about Gravity sensor and the distance sensor which may be included in this device. Information regarding price is not revealed in this listing. But we are expecting it to launch soon since it made its appearance on TENAA now.