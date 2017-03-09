Samsung Galaxy On5 could be pegged for imminent launch

At WiFi Alliance, a new Samsung device with the model number SM-G5528 is spotted for certification. Galaxy On5 with model number SM-G550x was launched last year, and we can say this new device may be the variant of Galaxy On5 of 2016. This certification clearly indicates that its launch may be someday nearby.

This phone can also be called as Galaxy On5 2017 for China because, in product details, we can see the firmware version of this new smartphone as G5700ZCU0APF7 which is said to be of Galaxy J5 Prime with model no. of SM-G5700. Samsung had done this before by mixing up Galaxy On5 series and J5 Prime series when it launched the Indian J5 and J7 Prime as On5 2016 and On7 2017 in China back in 2016.

The old On5 phone has a quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, 2GB of RAM, a 5-inch 720p PLS TFT display and a 2400mAh battery. While the listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the device, the upcoming phone may have an AMOLED display and more battery life.

Whether or not that's going to be powered with AMOLED display or higher specifications when it arrives, one would expect the phone to have at least Android 7.0 Nougat in it.

New On5 might be released in coming months, once Samsung is done with launching its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Source