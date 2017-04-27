Buy Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro, Galaxy On7 Pro at discount on Amazon

Earlier this week, we saw that the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) edition received the Bluetooth certification, tipping that its launch is nearing. Now, the yesteryear models are available at discount.

The Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro smartphones are available at discounted prices of Rs. 1,700 and Rs. 2,200 respectively on the online retailer Amazon. The retailer is hosting a special sale and interested buyers can make use of the same. During the sale, the Galaxy On5 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,490 and the Galaxy On7 Pro is priced at Rs. 8,990 on Amazon India.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) receives Bluetooth certification

Besides this offer, Samsung is also giving an additional discount on these smartphones. As a part of this exchange offer, those who are buying the Galaxy On5 Pro will get up to Rs. 5,831 discount and those purchasing the Galaxy On7 Pro will get up to Rs. 7,069 on exchanging their old smartphone.

Both these smartphones are different only in terms of a few specifications such as the display, camera, and battery. The other specifications are identical in both. The Galaxy On5 Pro features a 5-inch HD 720p display, an 8MP main snapper, and a 2600mAh battery. On the other hand, the bigger Galaxy On7 Pro adorns a 5.5-inch HD 720p display, a better 13MP main snapper at its rear, and a more capacious 3000mAh battery.

Also Read: Samsung is allegedly prepping the 7th gen OLED displays and foldable OLEDs

Both the smartphones from Samsung run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and feature 16GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. These smartphones come with 2GB RAM to handle the multi-tasking requirements and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera as well.