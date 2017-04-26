Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) receives Bluetooth certification

Samsung is prepping to launch an array of mid-range smartphones in the market. We say this as the company is all set to unveil the Galaxy J series, Galaxy On Pro series and Galaxy On Nxt series smartphones for this year in the coming months.

Lately, the specifications of the Galaxy J3 (2017) came to light. Now the Galaxy On7 Pro 2017 that was spotted receiving the FCC certification has also got the Bluetooth certification from Bluetooth SIG. The Bluetooth SIG filing does not shed light on any hardware specifications of the Galaxy On7 Pro, but the smartphone is widely believed to be announced sometime soon. Notably, the smartphone already received the WiFi certification from WiFi Alliance.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro with 3300mAh battery receives FCC certification

The Galaxy On7 Pro (2107) has already made rounds on the benchmarking websites such as GFXBench and GeekBench bearing the model number Samsung SM-G615F. Even the recent Bluetooth SIG certification shows the same Samsung SM-G615F model number.

Going by the earlier listings, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro 2017 edition is said to adorn a 5.7-inch FHD 1080p display along with 5-finger gesture support. Under its hood, it is believed to make use of a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 MT6757 processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) spotted on Geekbench

Likely to be based on Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphone from Samsung's stable is expected to bestow a 13MP main snapper at its rear with auto focus and LED flash. The selfie camera is also believed to be a 13MP sensor. The other goodies on board this alleged smartphone are likely to be the standard connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, and dual SIM support. A 3300mAh battery might be used by the smartphone to keep the lights turned on.

Source