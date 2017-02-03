Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) spotted on Geekbench; Key specs leaked

Mobile World Congress has become the talk of the town in the tech world today. However, with all the rumors surfacing the web these days, it can be already predicted that MWC 2017 will be very different as compared to the past few years.

Yes, MWC 2017 will witness a range of changes this year, as Xiaomi and HTC plan to skip the event, and Samsung takes a back step from launching its flagship device. However, it has always been like a protocol for the South Korean to launch its flagship at the MWC every year.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge at the MWC 2016. However, the MWC 2017 will prove to be a little different from the previous years, as Samsung will not announce the upcoming flagship Galaxy S8, however, will showcase a minute long teaser of the smartphone, revealing its first-look.

Well, the reason behind the delay of the Galaxy S8 is that the smartphone is expected to come with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, which is due in March. Hence, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer plans to unveil Galaxy S8 on March 29. However, there has been no confirmation issued by Samsung on this.

Amidst all the buzz about Samsung's plan for the upcoming MWC 2017, alongside showcasing Galaxy S8 teaser, the South Korean smartphone vendor might unveil a new smartphone - Samsung SM-G615F is spotted on Geekbench. The leaked SM-G615F device is also called the Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017). The leaked listing of the device - SM-G615F is expected to run on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat, along with 24GB storage capability.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) or SM-G615F will sport a 5.7-inch display along with at least 5 fingerprint gesture support. Further, as per the optics, the smartphone will come packed with a 12MP rear-view camera, along with features like - autofocus, face detection, LED flash, HDR photo, and touch focus.

Well, it should be noted that these are just rumors and Samsung hasn't confirmed any of it yet. Also, whether the smartphone will be unveiled at the MWC 2017 or not remains a mystery.