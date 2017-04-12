Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro with 3300mAh battery receives FCC certification

The release of the Samsung flagship - the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus is eagerly awaited by fans. But that's not all from the South Korean tech giant for now.

It looks like Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy On7 Pro 2017 anytime soon. We say this as the smartphone has been spotted receiving the FCC certification. The approval from FCC means that the smartphone is all set to be launched soon in the U.S. market. When it comes to the details of this smartphone, the FCC document just reveals that the Galaxy On7 Pro will have a 3300mAh battery. It also shows the model number SM-G615.

While none of the other specs are revealed by the FCC certification, the smartphone has earlier visited GeekBench and GFXBench benchmark databases. These listings have shed light on the potential specs. The smartphone even visited Wi-Fi Alliance receiving the Wi-Fi certification.

Going by the multiple Galaxy On7 Pro listings, the smartphone from Samsung might arrive with a 5.7-inch FHD 1080p display with five-finger gesture support. Under its hood, there lies a 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity.

Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, this Samsung smartphone is believed to feature a 13MP main snapper with autofocus and LED flash at its rear. The front camera is also claimed to be a 13MP sensor. The Wi-Fi certification shows that the Galaxy On7 Pro will arrive with dual-band Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity. We can expect 4G LTE support, which is a norm these days.

From these specs, we can say that the Galaxy On7 Pro might emerge as a capable mid-ranger in the smartphone market. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy On7 is also one of the decent offerings.

Via