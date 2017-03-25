Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy A5 2016, A7 2016, and Galaxy J7 Prime get March Android security update

Honestly, Samsung has improved much when it comes delivering software updates. Moreover, these days the South Korean tech giant has been speedy in rolling out monthly updates to its devices.

However, as the expanse of Samsung's smartphone models is huge it does get a little hard to make the updates available to all devices at once. While this is a small roadblock, Samsung has just announced that the company is now rolling out the March Android security patch for various Samsung devices. The update will likely bring several bug fixes and performance improvements.

As such the devices receiving the update will be Samsung Galaxy S5, the 2016 Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7, the recently-released Samsung Galaxy A3 2017 as well as the budget Galaxy J7 Prime.

So with the update, Samsung Galaxy S5 is being updated to software version G900FDXXS1CQC1, but it is still based on Android Marshmallow. The newer Galaxy A3 2017's software version carries build number A320FXXU1AQC2.

Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 and Galaxy A7 2016 handsets will most likely be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat in the second half of this year. But these variants do get the latest Android security patch to keep the devices secure and efficient. Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 will be getting software version A510MUBS3BQC1 and the Galaxy A7 2016 will be updated to version A710MUBU2BQB2.

Finally, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime will carry software version G610MUBU1AQC2. All of these updates are rolling out as OTA. On the other hand, if you don't want to wait for the update you can head to your phone's Settings>About phone>System updates> Check for updates manually.

More importantly, you need to make sure that your smartphone has at least 50 percent battery power and the installation of the update should be done via a Wi-Fi connection.