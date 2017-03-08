Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge's Android 7.0 Nougat update delayed indefinitely

The roll out of Android Nougat OS seems to be moving at a very slow pace and users of several Android devices might have to wait for some more time to actually get their hands on the update.

While this is the case, a new report is just in and it states that Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge users might receive the update much later than expected.

While Samsung already started the roll out of the Nougat update to S7 and S7 edge users last month, it was expected that the S6 variants would also receive the update by February end. But now it looks like the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S6 and S6 edge smartphones might have been delayed considerably.

The confirmation of the delay comes from a tweet posted by Samsung UK. The company has mentioned that it has delayed the update's release to "review its quality", but that's it, the company has provided no further details. So it still remains a mystery as to when the OTA will be actually rolled out for the said devices. The company has also only stated that it "will be made available at the earliest opportunity" and that users should "keep their auto-update enabled" on their devices.

@harri_ashley The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge has been delayed while we review its quality. 1/3 — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 27, 2017

Besides, it is evident that the update will be rolled out but Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 edge users might just have to be more patient and wait a little longer for the update to reach their devices.