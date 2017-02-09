Buy Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge and get a free 256GB micro SD card

Samsung is in the headlines for the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone - Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus on March 29. But that's not all. The South Korean tech giant has announced that they will offer a free 256GB micro SD card along with the Galaxy S7 or S7 edge. The highlight of this offer is that the memory card is an EVO+ micro SD card that is pretty expensive costing around Rs. 15,000.

It appears like Samsung has made this move to exhaust the Galaxy S7 inventory before the release of the Galaxy S8. Instead of giving an attractive price cut on the smartphone, the company has opted to offer an expensive micro SD card for free along with the yesteryear flagship. This way, Samsung will be able to sell two products at the same time.

This free 256GB micro SD card offer will be a deal-breaker for those who need massive storage space. Moreover, the EVO+ micro SD card has a writing speed of 95Mbps with the Class 10 U3 compatibility standard.

Apart from those who buy the Galaxy S7/S7 edge now, even the existing users of the smartphone can avail this offer. To redeem this offer, you need to have the proof of purchase and a valid bill and click on this link.

Notably, this offer is available on for the U.S. customers as yet. There is no word on whether it will be made available for the Indian users. If there is any offer, Samsung will make an official announcement regarding the same.

