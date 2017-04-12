Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge get 10% discount as Galaxy S8 pre-registration debuts

Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set to be released in the global markets on April 21. The pre-registration from the same has also started and you can book on from the official Samsung online store.

In the meantime, the yesteryear flagship smartphones from Samsung have received a significant price cut. The official online store of Samsung has listed an attractive 10% discount on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. There is a massive Rs. 7,000 off on the Galaxy S6 edge gold color variant. Even the Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro have received price cuts of around Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 500 respectively.

Talking about the Galaxy S7 edge with 128GB that was earlier priced at Rs. 56,900 is now available at Rs. 51,120 after a 10% discount. The 32GB variant of this smartphone is priced at Rs. 45,810 instead of Rs. 50,900. When it comes to the regular variant, the 32GB variant of the Galaxy S7 is priced at Rs. 39,060 instead of Rs. 43,400. You can avail these discounts on purchasing the mentioned models only from the official Samsung store.

To remind you the specs, the Galaxy S7 boasts of a 5.1-inch QHD 1440p display. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The device uses a 3,000mAh battery to keep it powered up. On the other hand, the Galaxy S7 Edge bestows a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display. The S7 Edge is also powered by the same Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4GB of RAM. The battery capacity of the edge variant of the yesteryear flagship smartphone is 3,600mAh.