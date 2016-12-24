Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Pink Gold Variant Now Available in India at Rs. 50,900

Samsung had recently added two new colors: Coral Blue and Black Pearl to its Galaxy S7 lineup of which only the former was made available in India earlier this month. It seems like the South Korean giant doesn't want to stop there for it has now launched the Pink Gold Version of the Galaxy S7 Edge in India.

Potential buyers can purchase the smartphone from Samsung's India e-store. At Rs. 50,900, the smartphone ships for the same price as the other variants. With the addition of a new color, the Galaxy S7 Edge is will now be available in 5 different colors in India: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, Pink Gold, and Silver Titanium.

Also, the company is providing a one-time offer which allows users to get their screen replaced for the Galaxy S7 Edge at just Rs. 990. Besides, customers can also get the new Gear VR at just Rs. 1,990.

The South Korean giant had first introduced the Pink Gold variant in April earlier this year. During this launch, the company stated in its blog post that, "Pink Gold was chosen as it, like the other colors available for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, is a natural color that provides a sense of comfort. These hues glitter and shimmer as if illuminated from inside their glass surfaces."

Samsung is not the only company to add new colors to its popular smartphones. Xiaomi, the Apple of East had also launched two new colors namely Blue and Black to its Redmi Note 4 lineup.

