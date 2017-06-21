Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge up for grabs for a discount on Amazon India

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge has now been priced at Rs. 48,599, as listed on Amazon.in, leading e-commerce platform. Galaxy S7 Edge was Samsung's flagship in 2016 and was launched at a price of Rs. 56,990. The color variant for the smartphone that is available on a discounted price is Gold Platinum. Samsung had also launched Blue Coral and Pink Gold colored Galaxy S7 Edge at Rs. 50,990. Which is also the price for all the other color variants of the smartphone to date.

Galaxy S7 Edge is one of the smartphones from Samsung which had a curved screen for edges and no other brand has yet ventured into this specific domain. The curved edge gives the smartphone a futuristic look and feel.

The curved edge was first introduced in Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge in 2015 and the feature remains as much a head turner as it was two years back. Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy S8+ still boasts the feature proudly with few tweaks.

Talking about the Gold Platinum color of Galaxy S7 Edge, which is available for discounted price, the smartphone in the said color looks lustrous. The back panel of the smartphone is smooth to touch and is yet not slippery in hands.

The front panel is mostly screen but the bezel that occupies the area gives a nice contrast to the dark screen.

Several other smartphones and gadgets are up for sale on Amazon.in which ends today.