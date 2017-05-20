Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: Winner of SID Display of the Year Award

This headline may not be a surprise to many since the quad-edge flexible display technology used in Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge was really impressive and fascinating. This made this device to win the SID Display of the Year Award for its display technology by the Society of Information Display (SID).

This made other companies to utilize the similar technology on their smartphones. This is not the first, the South Korean giant have already been rewarded with such kinds of awards earlier as well. Yes, Samsung has managed to win SID Display of the Year award for its curved AMOLED and also a bent AMOLED display in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Special curved technology used As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S7 Edge was the first one to embed quad-edge flexible technology on their display which comes with the curves at both top and bottom. Also Read: Pre-order Galaxy S8 and S8+ and redeem free wireless charger On the other hand, by using the special curved technology, the radius of the curvature present at the left and right edges of this AMOLED screen can be varied. This makes the device to have a curved display with natural curve design. Comparison with Galaxy S8 display The recently released much-hyped smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ also sport the similar display with lessened bezels at the top and bottom. This technology used in Galaxy S8 duo is called as Infinity Display. When compared with Galaxy S7 Edge, the screen of the new S8 device comes with a higher screen-to-body ratio with a resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels. Display used in upcoming Note 8 Everyone are waiting for the launch of the refurbished Galaxy Note 8. It is also expected to come with an Infinity Display similar to S8. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature a dual-camera setup similar to iPhone 7 Plus As per the rumors, the Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch UHD display with 4K resolution. There is a high chance of company once again getting rewarded with the same award next year.

