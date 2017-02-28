Samsung Galaxy S7 edge wins "Best Smartphone" title at MWC 2017

Mobile World Congress or just MWC is certainly one of the biggest mobile events in the world and while it is huge Samsung's smartphone has just been crowned with the best smartphone title.

The company's Galaxy S7 edge has jus been recognized by the GSMA as "Best Smartphone 2016" in the Best Mobile Handsets and Devices category at the annual Global Mobile Awards at MWC 2017.

Commenting on achieving such a feat, Junho Park, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronic said, "We are honored to be recognized for our craftsmanship in design and innovation with the Galaxy S7 edge." "This award is a testament to our constant pursuit of excellence as we continue to exceed consumers' expectations through revolutionary mobile technology."

Further, the company has stated in a post that as the world leader in mobile innovation, Samsung is continuing to relentlessly pursue the best in hardware, software, and services, redefining what is possible for consumers across the globe. The Galaxy S7 edge was awarded for its refined design, advanced camera, and outstanding performance.