Samsung rolls out December Security update for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users

Samsung has now started rolling out its monthly android security update for Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users. The update is being rolled out in India as well.

Essentially, the update suggests that there might be some new features, but as of now, it is still unknown as to what exactly those features are. Basically, users can expect a number of stability improvements and bug fixes.

SEE ALSO: Blackberry is No More Blackberry: Company Says Will Stop Producing Smartphones

Also, the size of the update will vary depending on the Smartphone's current version reports NDTV. The Samsung Galaxy S7 will be receiving software version G930XXU1BPL2 while the Galaxy S7 Edge is getting version G935XXU1BPL2.

Regarding the update in India, it may take some time before users see a notification on their devices. On the contrary, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users can also manually check to see if the update has arrived by going to their handset's Settings menu. Just go to, Settings > About Device > Download updates manually.

SEE ASLO: Xiaomi Mi Max, Mi Note, Mi 4c, and Mi 4s Confirmed to Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

However, Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge won't be receiving any major software change until they update to Android Nougat.

While, Samsung is currently beta testing Android 7.0 software for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge under its 'Galaxy Beta Program', from reports that have been floating around, it looks like Samsung will skip the Android 7.0 Nougat roll out for the devices altogether and jump directly to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals