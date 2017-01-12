Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge to receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update January 17 onwards

Launched last year, Samsung's flagship smartphone Galaxy S7 is expected to receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Better late than never, Nougat update is expected to make its first public appearance on Samsung Galaxy S7 only by later next week, probably on January 17.

We had earlier reported that Samsung Galaxy S7 might receive Android 7.0 Nougat. Well, if the fresh rumors are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy S7 is expected to directly jump to Android 7.1.1 Nougat now, and will not receive Android 7.0 Nougat as rumored earlier.

With the new Nougat update, Samsung is aiming to fix all the bugs and might offer a security update as well. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S7 handsets might also get updated with a wide range of new gender equality emojis along with the ability to create app shortcuts directly from the home screen, just by long pressing on the app icon.

Along with Galaxy S7, Samsung might also extend the Nougat update to Galaxy S7 Edge since the South Korean giant just last month rolled out its Galaxy Beta Program from both the S7 smartphone users in order to test Android 7.0 Nougat update on their respective smartphones. So, there are high chances that Android Nougat update might hit both the Samsung handsets together.

Well, Samsung is yet to release an official statement of the new Android Nougat update.