Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Android Nougat update stopped

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users might just have to wait a little longer for the Android Nougat update to hit their smartphones. While Samsung had rolled out the official Android 7.0 Nougat update to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge device last week, but according to recent reports that are flying in from China suggests that the rollout is being halted.

Looks like Samsung is following the suit of HTC who has also halted the Nougat update roll-out for its HTC 10 smartphone.

However, the reports state that the Nougat update for the Galaxy S7/S7 edge has been halted to due to bugs and issues present in the release. Samsung, on the other hand, is releasing another beta update with build number G9350ZCU2ZQA4 to Galaxy S7 Edge devices in the country.

The update notification also has confirmed that it is the Nougat Beta 7 for the Galaxy S7 Edge. AS such, the update is 213.30MB in size and looks very close to the official Nougat release which Samsung rolled out last week with build DPLT. As for the latest S7 edge beta update, it is said to bring new efficient power saving mode as well as stability and performance improvements.

Analyzing the situation, it looks like the beta updates are still available despite that Samsung had officially ended the Nougat beta program for both S7 and S7 edge last month.

At the moment, we don't have much information on whether the roll-out has been only halted in China or it is applicable worldwide.

