Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge to get Android Nougat updates

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users in Taiwan can get excited as they are finally recieving the Android 7.0 Nougat update for their smartphones.

According to reports, Samsung has announced that it will be rolling out the update for the users in Taiwan. The update will come with the build number G935FXXU1DQBI for the Galaxy S7 Edge (model number SM-G935FD) and with the build number G930FXXU1DQBI for the Galaxy S7 (model number SM-G930FD).

While this is a good news, it has been recommended that before updating the devices it is better to back up all the data on the device, such as music, photos, videos.

Also, you will need to ensure that the Play store apps are up to date and the device be charged to above 50 percent before starting with the update. You can make use of a WiFi connection for the update as it would be more stable and faster when compared to mobile data.

The update will be rolled out in the form of an OTP update and as it is with OTA roll outs, it may take a while for the update to hit your device. However, if you do not want to wait for the software to reach your device OTA, you can manually check for it by going to your handset's 'Settings' menu.

