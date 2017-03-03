Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge get Rs. 16,715 discount with free 128GB SD card

From what we have been hearing lately, Samsung is gearing up to push as many units of the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge as possible ahead of the launch of its news flagship the Galaxy S8.

While the Galaxy S8 launch is still due, we are now seeing new discounts on the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge handsets almost every other week from carriers, retailers and even Samsung itself. Yes, Samsung is also offering attractive discounts on its award winning Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 edge smartphones.

So, if you visit Samsung's official web store, you will see that the Galaxy S7 is now priced at $299 (approx Rs. 19,980) the original price being $549 and the Galaxy S7 edge is at $444 (approx Rs. 29,670) the original price being $694. So that is a discount of nearly $250 on each handset.

According to SamMobile, customers will be getting the benefit of this discount upfront and not through bill credits. In addition, the company is also including a free 128GB microSD card with the purchase.

However, the offer as of now is only available for customers in the United States and the discount is only applicable to the Sprint carrier models. Besides, we hope that Samsung also brings these types of offers to other countries as well. Would you purchase any of these two smartphones if so?

