Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge and Note 5 new update released in India

Samsung the popular smartphone brand has now started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S7 edge and the Galaxy Note 5 in India.

The update brings the April security patch and since it is already May it seems the company is little late in bringing the update to its flagship smartphones of 2016. However, along with the security patch, the update is also expected to bring some improvements in performance, device stability, and bug fixes to the smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked by Netflix

The company further says the update also brings some new and enhanced features but no details are provided as to what those features are.

In any case, updates for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge have file sizes of 169.79MB and 176.49MB respectively while the Galaxy Note 5 has a smaller file size at around 14 MB.

And as it is an OTA update it might take some time to reach your device. Alternativ, ly you can also check for this software update manually by going to the settings menu on your smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 7R screenshots leak; confirm 3200mAh battery and Android 7.0

Besides, Samsung also says that the download should be carried out using a Wi-Fi connection as downloading via a mobile network may result in additional charges.

It is best advised to always keep your device updated if you want to get the best from your device and especially if you want to keep your device secure.