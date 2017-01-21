Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge officially get Android 7.0 Nougat update

Samsung has been testing the Android 7.0 Nougat update on its yesteryear flagship models - Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. Now, the update has been rolled out for these smartphones. While there are reports that the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge have started receiving the update since earlier this year, it has been officially confirmed by Samsung only now.

Moreover, Samsung has assured that the older devices will also receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The company revealed that the Android 7.0 Nougat update will be rolled out to Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, A3, and A8 smartphones in the first half of this year itself. Apart from these, the Galaxy Tab A with support for S Pen and Galaxy Tab S2 (unlocked) will also receive the Nougat update around the same time as the old devices.

Along with the new Android 7.0 Nougat update, the South Korean tech giant will bring about some notably UX changes such as multi-window, new Quick panel and notifications, Samsung Pass, and performance mode to the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. The older devices that will receive the Nougat flavor are also expected to get these features.

The new Quick panel will feature a cleaner look as the titles from icons are removed and the icons are organized in nine groups for easier location. On the other hand, notifications will be grouped to display details more clearly and there is support for Direct Reply.

The multi-window feature will let users work in split screen view and users can get access to up to seven apps simultaneously. The performance mode will bring four modes including Optimized mode for improved battery life, Game mode, Entertainment mode for enhanced image quality and sound, and High-Performance mode for the highest quality display settings.