Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge started receiving Android Nougat update in India

Samsung India finally started rolling out the Android Nougat update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge smartphones in India. The update was previously released two weeks back globally, and now it is reaching Indian shores.

The update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 comes with a build number G930FXXU1DQAZ and weighs almost 1300MB, and the S7 Edge will be updated to build number, G935FXXU1DQAZ.

The company is adding various tweaks and features to the latest OS. All the unique features of the Android Nougat including the advanced doze mode features are present in the update. Also, the company is fixing numerous bug fixes existing in the current version of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

That said, the update is rolling out in an incremental manner, and it will take some time to reach your smartphone. Make sure to check the system updates screen at least once a day.