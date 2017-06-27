Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Verizon users receive update that fixes Gear 360 issue

Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users who are utilizing Verizon's services have received an update that fixes the connectivity issues users have been facing while pairing with Gear 360, Samsung's portable 360 degree camera.

The update fixes the issue of random disconnection between Gear 360 and the smartphone by applying the latest Bluutooth firmware.The information was shared on Verizon's website which states that the new update will apply latest security patch, optimize device performance and resolve issues faced by users.

The update that has been aired by the name NRD90M.G930VVRU4BQF2 fixes several other issues namely:

Link Sharing notification issue fix: Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices faced an issue where in the Link Share app used to ping a false notifications in the notification panel while sending or receiving files using the app. The latest update fixes the issue.

Google apps in easy mode: Easy mode is a feature in Samsung smartphones that makes it easy for users to operate them and functions appear in an easy to access format. Pre-loaded Google apps namely Chrome, Drive, Gmail, Hangouts, Maps, Photos, Play Movies & TV, Play Music, Play Store, YouTube, and Android Pay did not appear earlier in easy mode but after the update they will appear.

Device boot up issue fix: The update also fixes the issue related to device reboot and now the smartphones will restart without a glitch.

Although the update has been introduced for Verizon consumers in the US and Indian consumers are least concerned about the fact but users in the country need to be aware of the fact that they may or may not face issues while connecting Gear 360 to Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. If the situation arrives users are recommended to log a complaint with Samsung.