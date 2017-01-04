Samsung Likely to Produce 10 Million Units of Galaxy S8 Ahead of April Launch

With every passing day, we are coming across latest rumors regarding the upcoming smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy S8 is no stranger to such speculations. As per the latest information that has come from the South Korean publication ET News, Samsung has confirmed that 10 million units of the Galaxy S8 will be produced before its launch expected to happen in April.

It is reported that Samsung had already delivered the production plan to the suppliers and that the parts will arrive at the manufacturing plants in batches in February. Also, it is tipped that the mass production will debut in March.

If you don't remember, Samsung created a record by selling a whopping 10 million units of the Galaxy S7 in the very month of its release. The company seems to be confident enough to break its own record with the Galaxy S8 as the upcoming flagship will pack several new features.

If you haven't kept track of the Galaxy S8 rumors and leaks, the smartphone is believed to employ a powerful Exynos 8895 octa-core processor or the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. Also, the Galaxy S7 successor might feature 8GB RAM, 12MP dual rear camera set-up, 8MP front-facing camera and an iris scanner that went along with the recalled Galaxy Note 7.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy S8 is likely to cost up to 20% more than ther Galaxy S7. Also, it is believed that the company might move the on-screen navigation keys in order to fit in a large display in a smaller form factor.