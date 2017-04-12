Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB initial stock sold out in Korea

Well, we were expecting something like this to happen. While the pre-orders for Samsung's latest flagships the Galaxy S8 and S8+ already set new records in South Korea, now reportedly the Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant's initial stock is sold out. It has only been five days since the pre-orders began.

According to ZDNet, the South Korean tech giant had prepared 150,000 units for pre-orders of the Galaxy S8 Plus 128GB model. It seems these numbers have been replenished and that the device is officially out of stock now. Moreover, as the initial stock is over, consumers who newly pre-order this model might get their hands on the device only at the end of May.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ pre-orders set new record in South Korea

Samsung has also claimed that it has already sold a total of 620,000 units of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in the country.

However, the increase in sales and demand might be due to the fact that Samsung along with major partners is offering unprecedented benefits for pre-ordering customers. Those who pre-order the model get Samsung Dex, the new docking station that allows the phone to be used like a PC with Bluetooth keyboard and monitors. Additionally, Samsung is also including a Bluetooth speaker for free and a one-year warranty for repairs. They official sales begin on 21 April though.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S8 without Bixby Voice will launch on April 21

Considering this, it looks like Samsung is starting on a good note. On the other hand, we are yet to see how the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be received by consumers around the world and how it will fare in the global market.