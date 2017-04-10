Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM model is now up for pre-orders

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM variant last week. While many were hoping that this variant would be made available globally, but the company announced that the device would be made available only in China and South Korea as of now.

However, according to recent reports, there might be chances that the South Korean giant might also make the Galaxy S8+ available outside the two countries as well. Many would be wishing that it does. In any case, while Samsung might take time to do that, The Galaxy S8+ that has been launched for the two countries is now up for pre-orders. So consumers in these countries can basically get their hands on the device very soon.

Besides, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Samsung Galaxy S8+ Midnight Black Variant is priced at KRW 1,155,000 (approx Rs. 65,200). And there's a good offer that Samsung is throwing in with the pre-order of Galaxy S8+. All pre-order customers will get the Samsung DeX station as a bonus for free.

Consumers in South Korea who are interested in the 4GB + 64GB storage variant can also pre-order the device. This variant is priced at KRW 990,000 (approx Rs. 55,900). On the other hand, there are no special offers with this model.

Another thing, the 4GB Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8+ are up for pre-order in various markets across the globe also. As for India, only pre-registrations have been opened and no information has been provided by the company as to pre-orders dates or price or the availability of the devices.

Considering the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB variant has the same specifications to the Galaxy S8+ 4GB variant. The only difference is the RAM and inbuilt storage capacity.