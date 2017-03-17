Samsung Galaxy S8 6GB RAM variant to go on sale only in China

Many rumors that have popped up on the internet about the upcoming Galaxy S8 specs till now have marginally suggested that the handset could come in two RAM variants. It would be either 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant or a 6GB RAM one.

And recent rumors have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S8 could feature a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and that this particular model will only be available in China and Korean Markets. While this has been the state with rumors, now, yet again a new rumor has just surfaced on the internet suggesting that that the 6GB RAM model will only be exclusive to China.

The news comes from a Weibo post made by the Research Director of IHS for China, Kevin Wong who openly suggests that the Galaxy S8 6GB variant will only be launched in China. The post also mentions that the international market will see only the 4GB variant of the smartphone.

It looks like, Samsung might be ruling out the S8 launch (6GB version) in any other market. On the other hand, justifying Samsung's move, the company might just be trying to compete with the local manufacturers in China who are already offering phones with 6GB RAM. Moreover, Samsung might just want to ensure that its flagship will take the top spot in the market once it is launched.