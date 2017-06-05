Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB RAM variant is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart

Samsung recently launched the 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8+ in India. And now the same variant of the smartphone is available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Samsung India's official website.

That being said, Samsung is also providing pre-booking offers on Flipkart and it will be up until June 9. Basically, the offer includes a free wireless charger. To avail the free wireless charger, interested buyers will need to sign into the My Galaxy app with the same number and email used for pre-booking the device.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy A4 (2017) with Android 7.1.1 Nougat receives Wi-Fi certification

After three days of signing into the My Galaxy app and activating the device, users will need to open the Samsung My Galaxy App and click on promotion panel to join the promotion from where users will be directed to the promotion introduction page. On the said page, users will need to Agree to the Terms and Conditions. After the card/Paytm/UPI registration, users will receive the Free Wireless Charger coupon code which they can redeem it at Samsung e-store.

However, users must complete the redemption process on or before 31st July 2017, failing which the Offer benefit will stand forfeited and users will not be eligible anymore for the same. No claims shall be entertained in this regard. The wireless charger will be shipped within 30 days of the order.

SEE ALSO: Galaxy J5 (2017) with Android 7.0 Nougat expected to launch today

Apart from the free wireless charger offer, Flipkart also has a no-cost EMI option for the Galaxy S8+ starting at Rs 6,242 per month. As for the Samsung India e-store, there's a cashback offer of Rs 2,500 for ICICI credit card holders, and EMIs start at Rs 3,560 per month.

Besides, Samsung will be shipping the 6GB and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S8+ starting June 10. As for the pricing, the smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 74,900 and it will be available in Midnight Black color only.