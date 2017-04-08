Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB variant could come to other markets as well: Report

Previously, Samsung had launched the Galaxy S8+ with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. However, the company recently announced a newer version of the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S8 Plus 6GB variant was reportedly to be sold in South Korea and China only.

While we have been arguing why the 6GB variant smartphone was made available only for the selected markets, we are hearing some good news. The upgraded version of the Galaxy S8 Plus might go on sale outside those two countries as well. As per the report from a Korea-based media outlet Yonhap News, Samsung is reconsidering its strategy and is planning to expand the sales of Galaxy S8+ 6GB model.

SEE ALSO: Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to go on sale with 3200mAh battery

It may take some time for Samsung to finalize their decision though and there's a condition that the company has put in. The South Korean giant might make the device available depending solely on the market's demand for it. Basically, it also depends on how much sales happen in South Korea and China. If indeed it crosses Samsung's expectation then there are high chances that the device will hit the shelves in other countries or markets as well.

SEE ALSO: Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 photos hit the web; to have a smaller battery than S8 Plus

On the other hand, the price for this version is still a mystery. If you consider the report from ETNews the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ will cost 1,155,000 won in South Korea which translates to approximately Rs. 64,270. According to the same report, Samsung will also offer a free Galaxy DeX Station dock with the phone's pre-orders.

In any case, would you prefer the 4GB one or the 6GB variant? Do let us know in the comments.